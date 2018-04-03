MUMBAI—Shilpa Shetty Kundra got along with kids on a recent reality show like a house on fire. The actress, who is a wellness entrepreneur and helms causes dedicated to fitness, has been now approached by schools to deliver a talk about good health, balanced diet and the importance of exercise.
After speaking at reputed institutes and corporate events about wellness, she will now interact with kids to impress good eating habits upon them. According to her, a healthy tiffin-box is the only way to make certain that the kids’ nutritional needs are met.
Kundra has received requests from various schools to address children and their parents about the emphasis of eating healthy. And she practices what she preaches. The actor keeps her son Viaan away from junk food or aerated drinks and makes sure he eats nutritious food.
As she said, “Fitness, overall wellness and encouraging people to live better and healthier lives has always been my endeavor. Prevention is better than cure. So when a child is taught this at a young age, they start making wiser choices both in terms of the food they eat and in making it a point to stay active.”
The diva has always stood up to the cause of public health, stressing on the revival of the ancient discipline of yoga and a typical Indian diet through her books, DVD and YouTube channel, which makes her a credible authority on the subject.
