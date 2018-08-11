MUMBAI—Kriti Kharbanda is eagerly anticipating the release of her forthcoming “Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se,” and the laughter riot is special to her.
The talented actress, who plays Bobby Deol's love interest in the film, was quite excited to share screen space with the veteran actor Dharmendra. Kharbanda had a whale of a time shooting with the legendary actor, as she even taught him how to use boomerang video and post pictures on a social networking site.
It turned out to be a double whammy for Kharbanda after she learned that the makers have roped in another veteran, Shatrughan Sinha, in the film for an extended cameo.
For the actress, it was a surreal experience to work with the two legendary actors as she is a huge fan of their yesteryear hit, “Dost” (1974). The actress’ career is on a quick upswing after her 2017 ace “Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.” After also her brilliant cameo in the recent success “Karwaan,” she is also set to do “Housefull 4,” the big-ticket ensemble comedy, an even more successful franchise.
