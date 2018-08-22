MUMBAI— Skeletons may be found often in the closets of a lot of film folk, but here is a sitar exponent of a skeleton who also dances and romances with a beautiful woman after dating her, and in the end, settles down into a blissful slumber!
Kriti Sanon is soaring temperatures as she sizzles in the special party number “Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe” for Dinesh Vijan’s “Stree” with this bony man!
It is for the first time that the actress has grooved for any special number. The song also marks her second association with Rajkummar Rao after the duo shared screen space in last year’s “Bareilly Ki Barfi.” This time, Rao has Dracula-like teeth!
Sanon shared the news on social media and asked her fans to take up the #HaveliChallenge. It is composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung by Badshah and Nikhita Gandhi.
The actress is busy with four films, “Housefull 4” opposite Akshay Kumar, “Panipat” opposite Arjun Kapoor, “Luka Chhupi” with Kartik Aaryan and “Arjun Patiala” with Diljit Dosanjh.
