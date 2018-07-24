MUMBAI — Kartik Aaryan has signed his next, which is Dinesh Vijan’s “Luka Chuppi.” After “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,” the actor is in demand and has begun the prep for the film, which will go on floors soon and be shot in Mathura, Agra and Aaryan’s hometown, Gwalior. “Next #LukaChuppi. Super excited,” tweeted the actor.
Aaryan plays the role of a star reporter for a local TV channel in Mathura, while Kriti Sanon will play his love interest. The actors will need to speak in the local dialect and get the right lingo for this fun-filled love story, directed by Laxman Utekar.
Apart from “Luka Chuppi,” Aaryan has also signed the Hindi remake of the Kannada blockbuster, “Kirik Party.” Buzz is that another top name, Jacqueline Fernandez, has been signed opposite the young actor. While Aaryan would be playing the lead role played by Rakshit Shetty in the original, Fernandez may do Rashmika Mandanna’s role.
The film has a romantic plot showcasing how friendship and love can turn a boy into a compassionate man. It also promises sensational music and will be produced by Dheeraj Wadhwan, Ajay Kapoor of Kyta Productions and Vrithika Laykar.
Well, Sanon and Fernandez are names that count today after the elite super-league of Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, and that Aaryan will have these girls romancing him in solo leads speaks of what one super-hit can do for a young man who was so far working only with small names like Nushrat Bharucha and Kriti Kharbanda, though the latter is also set to grow fast in her films to come.
