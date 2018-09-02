Before my critique, a short note, dear readers.
After reviewing film music on a weekly basis since January 1993, I chose to go off reviewing music since January 2018 with a heavy heart because there was an unimaginably massive climb-down in quality progressively through 2016 and 2017. Therefore, I genuinely could not see the point of criticizing (or worse) most songs of nearly all albums.
However, with due optimism due to few or many tracks in “Dhadak,” “Fanney Khan,” “Karwaan, “Mulk,’ “Parmanu” and some more, I feel that the worst is behind us, even if we have not shed the re-creation menace of reprising old hits and (mostly) mutilating them. I am now reviving my music review column, beginning with the musical releasing Sept. 7.
The album of “Laila Majnu” has a long running time of almost 45 minutes, but only some songs stand out. It is another matter that even the pleasant sounding ones do not remain in memory for long. But then that is a common occurrence in today’s music.
The chief saving grace are some of the lyrics by Irshad Kamil, the man who never leaves substance, even if sometimes he does go overboard and writes verse we cannot easily comprehend. Add the clear Sufi influences on both his work and producer Imtiaz Ali tastes, and we know what is happening here.
Most of the songs are composed by musician Niladri Kumar, and the album begins with the languorous “Aahista” rendered by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi. Gandhi’s standout vocals again exhibit a prowess that ranks among the very few female qualitative front-liners who have made some qualitative mark since Shreya Ghoshal. The song is pleasant but not memorable.
Ho-hum is the most concise way of describing “Tum” – frankly a monotonous drone by Atif Aslam. The other version by Javed Ali (by now, I realize that Sonu Nigam and Ali are natural vocal twins, and Ali is not really imitating him!) is much more invigorating, ditto the orchestration.
Mohit Chauhan is back after a long gap in “Hafiz Hafiz” (additional vocals by Arjun Nair and Sajid Ali). Chauhan is always himself, but in this rather energetic song with part-Kashmiri verse, Kamil’s poetry song stands out for its sheer pith. Check “Jag mein jag sa hokar reh tu/Sunta reh bas kuch na keh tu/Baatein, patthar, taane, tohmat/Ho hum sa hokar hans kar seh tu (In the world, stay worldly, listen to all, don’t say anything, and take gossip, stones, taunts and accusations by tolerating them like all of us – with a laugh).”
“Sarphiri” is a placid duet by the duo of Shreya Ghoshal and Babul Supriyo with a mild semi-classical tenor. Supriyo returns after a long gap and shows that he is in the same assured mode as his last-known song, “Aate Aate Aa Gaye” from the 2003 “Chori Chori.” In the final analysis, and thanks in no mean measure to Ghoshal’s crystal-clear (and crystal-pure) singing, this is probably the finest composition on this soundtrack.
Among Joi Barua’s work, he scores better as a vocalist in the “Radio Version” of “O Meri Laila” vis-à-vis the main version by Atif Aslam and Jyotica Tangri. Tangri is in a nice form though, but there is a bit of tackiness in the orchestration. Again, Kamil shows his original brilliance with the line “Bhooli atthanni si/Bachpan ke kurte mein se mill tu ( I found you like a forgotten coin in a childhood kurta).”
“Gayee Kaam Se” (Dev Negi, Amit Sharma and Meenal Jain) is a light if familiar number. Jain’s gossamer vocals add a weightier dimension to the song, although the orchestration is quite compromised.
The clearly situational “Lala Zula Zalio” by Frankie (Kashmiri), Joi Barua and Sunidhi Chauhan is a zingy rhythmic number. Chauhan is still in evolutionary mode, getting better almost by the song. Today, it is a bonus to hear Chauhan and Ghoshal, today’s Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar on a single soundtrack, and I do not remember any after “Naam Shabana” last year, though I may be wrong.
“Katyu Chuko” (Mohammad Muneem), written by Mehmood Ghami and Muneem himself and composed by Alif, is a full-on Kashmiri plaintive wail that must be serving its mood purpose within the film.
All in all, this album is streets ahead of Imtiaz Ali’s “Rockstar,” “Lekar Hum Deewana Dil” and “Tamasha,” but falls short of his above-average scores like “Jab Harry Met Sejal” or “Socha Na Tha,” forget the excellence of “Jab We Met” and “Love Aaj Kal.”
Rating: 2.5/5
