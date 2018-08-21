MUMBAI—“In understanding the lives of great men, I found that their victory was over themselves. The one person who reflected this was Atalji. His evolved, and spiritual appreciation of the two most profound realities of life and death put him at peace with himself. He very gracefully embraced the harsh realities and rose above them. An unparalleled leader but to me, he will always be my ‘Dadda.’ In his memory, I humbly bow down.”
Lata Mangeshkar has stated this in honor of our just-deceased leader and former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
The poem “Than Gayi, Maut Se Than Gayi” has been written by the poet PM himself and composed by Mayuresh Pai and sung by Lata Mangeshkar. He had once joked to the singer that they had the same names. Puzzled, she asked him how, and Vajpayee told her that their names Lata and Atal were anagrams!
Mangeshkar has also sung an album of Vajpayee’s poems, titled “Antarnaad” (2014).
Incidentally, the Atal Bihari-film world connection has been vast. He has been a fan of Dilip Kumar’s, Dev Anand’s, Shah Rukh Khan’s and Aamir Khan’s films and would have special screenings done for himself. He had met Dilip Kumar multiple times to discuss poetry and films. A fan also of Mangeshkar and Hema Malini, he had watched “Seeta Aur Geeta” many times. Shatrughan Sinha was another actor who revered Vajpayee, from whom he says he learned politics and become a BJP member.
A music video “Kya Khoya Kya Paaya” featured Shah Rukh Khan and was directed by the late Yash Chopra. The music album “Samvedna” was a collection of the poems written by the former PM. It was composed and sung by Jagjit Singh, with a prelude commentary by Amitabh Bachchan. The album was launched on Feb. 10, 2002, by Pandit Ravi Shankar at Siri Fort Auditorium, New Delhi.
After his death, Khan has even written a heartfelt tribute on Instagram that reads, “My father use to take me for every speech that Mr. Vajpayee made in Delhi when I was growing up. Years on, I had the opportunity to meet him and spend lots of time discussing poetry, films, politics and our ailing knees. I also had the privilege of enacting one of his poems for screen. He was fondly addressed as ‘Baapji’ at home. Today the country has lost a Father Figure and a great leader. Personally I have lost a part of my childhood and growing up memories of learning smiling and of course poetry. I consider myself the luckiest to have had his influence on my life during my formative years. May his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. Will miss your smiling face Baapji.”
Hema Malini told a popular portal, “Atalji was a big fan of Hindi movies. He was very closely associated with Manoj Kumar’s “Kranti,” in which I starred. Manoj would constantly tell us about Atalji’s advice and guidance for the film. I also owe my political career to Atalji. He thought it would be a good idea for me to join the BJP and campaign in the elections for the party. Atalji sent me a message through my dear friend and dear co-star Vinod Khanna. But I was not sure. My mother encouraged me, and I took the step. I was told Atalji was a fan of Dev Anand and me. I never asked him about it.”
Hema Malini actually learned a lesson even after Vajpayee passed away. She could not find her car after the last rites and took a rickshaw. The driver knew who she was and even drove her around the capital (with her female friend) and dropped her at the hotel without a single query! The actress highly recommends the idea of politicians moving in cities minus security to know the city and meet the people.”
Interestingly, Vajpayee had won the Screen Best Non-Film Lyricist award at the 5th Star-Screen Awards for his poem “Nayi Disha” composed and sung by Jagjit Singh in the year 1999 for songs released in 1998.
