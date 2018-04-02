MUMBAI—There are issues over J.A. Entertainment’s “Parmanu,” which is the story of India’s nuclear test, between John Abraham and co-producers KriArj Entertainment. This comes a month barely after the KriArj spat over the director of “Kedarnath,” which was later ironed out. Abraham has now terminated the contract and will release the film alone.
The PR teams of both have inundated the media with press release statements. Here is John Abraham’s side:
“Termination of the agreement by us is valid and legal. Kriarj has committed material breaches, which left us with no choice but to terminate in the interest of the film. We would like to state that this extreme step has been taken by us after days of trying to resolve the issues at hand in the best interest of the release of the film.
“We have fulfilled our commitment at every stage of this project and intimated Kriarj in writing from time to time. We have been waiting and asking for payments at every stage..our payments have either been delayed or we have received wrong UTR number. Cheque payments have been stopped time and again. Delay in payments / non-payments, have caused delays in the post-production work after the film’s principal shoot was completed in time and on schedule last year.
“Despite repeated follow-up, the distribution plan for the film has not been shared and there has been no transparency in their dealings with third parties. We have till date not been privy to any signed contracts of third parties with Kriarj, if any.
“JA Entertainment has time and again sat on the marketing campaign and the dates have been pushed at least 3 times, thanks to delayed payments. Not only that, Kriarj without our approval has gone out and made statements giving false reasons for the delay.
“Our repeated follow-ups have only been met with false promises to settle the issue, thus wasting crucial time on the project. The industry knows of the track record of Kriarj. There has been a similar incident in the past with another film where they have done the same thing.
“Given the above, and in the best interest of the film, we have terminated our contract with KriArj Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and will soon announce the release schedule.
Any future attempts by KriArj to jeopardize the film or defame the production house and/or the film, like they have done in the past with other films, will compel us to initiate legal proceedings against them.”
The rebuttal from KriArj reads thus:
“The allegations made by JA Ent are false and frivolous. The fact that they want to defraud us is amplified from that fact that inspite of payment of almost 30 Crores and Kriarj being fully and naturally willing to promote and release the Film at the earliest they stopped promotions and now want to walk away with the Film without any remorse in such an unethical fashion which is there for all to see.
“We do not wish to further comment on the ongoing dispute and/or stoop to the levels of JA Ent.
“We have already initiated appropriate action against JA Ent and its promoter/s and we reserve our rights to make further statements on this subject until disposition of our claims against JA Ent and its promoter Mr. John Abraham.”
They have termed the termination as “illegal” and “invalid.”
Earlier KriArj Entertainment had blamed J.A. Entertainment for not fulfilling its “commitment of completing and intimating us of the completion the film and is fraudulently trying to delay the release of the film thereby causing huge monetary losses and damage to our reputation.” They claim that they have produced seven films within a short while.
Some points of contemplation here: Abraham has a spotless record since he began producing films in 2012. KriArj has had spats with others. A blind item sometime back in a leading tabloid has implied that a certain high-profile producer who is very publicity-savvy (read one of the KriArj partners) is actually in deep debt and is trying her best to remain above water.
With “Parmanu” being progressively delayed from January to now May 11, it remains to be seen whether the film will keeps its latest date.
