MUMBAI—The makers of “Loveratri” will release their first song “Chogada” with a flash mob in Vadodara, Gujarat, today.
The song “Chogada” has been piquing some interest since the teaser with its foot-tapping tune. Lead actors and debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain will be releasing the song with a flash mob performance among college students. The makers have decided to launch the song this way, as they had done something similar on the streets of London in the film.
Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant had recreated Gujarat there at prominent spots like Potter’s Field Park and Tower Bridge in the UK capital. Composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas, it features dancers from ethnic backgrounds dancing to the beats of the traditional ‘garba.’ “Loveratri” captures the essence of Navaratri with the ‘garba’ being the crux of the film. Both Sharma and Hussain took extensive lessons to learn the dance form. Videos and pictures of the training have been popular on the ‘Net.
Written by Niren Bhatt and directed by Abhiraj Minawala, who will also be making his directorial debut, the romantic drama marks the next venture of Salman Khan Films after “Bajrangi Bhaijaan, “Hero,” “Tubelight” and “Race 3.”
