MUMBAI—Malaika Arora is back to doing what she is outstanding at—another item song after “Dil Se…,” “Kaal,” “Dabangg” and “Housefull 2.”
The makers of “Patakha” have roped in Arora for a sizzling desi number, which promises to be in the league of “Beedi Jalaile” from “Omkara” also produced, directed and composed by Vishal Bhardwaj.
The actress will groove to “Hello Hello,” sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and penned by Gulzar. The song has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and will be filmed this week.
Arora has the earthy sensuality needed for such songs and producer Ajay Kapoor says, “Malaika started the trend of these special songs, so when we came up with this track, she was the first one we thought of casting. When I approached her for the song, she was very excited and immediately agreed. We are happy to have her on board, and this song is tailor-made for her.”
“Pataakha” is a comedy-drama about two sisters, based on a short story by Charan Singh Pathik. It stars Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan, Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz. The film will release on Sept. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.