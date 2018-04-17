Ekta Kapoor goes bold on web as well
Ekta Kapoor is ready to launch a web series on “Kama Sutra,” the ancient Hindu text on eroticism, adapted from Vatsyayana’s work and against a backdrop of Rajasthani folk. Kapoor is supervising the script. This is her next move after a series of bold films for the big screen.
Shriya Pilgaonkar in Anubhav Sinha’s next
Shriya Pilgaonkar, who made her debut as Shah Rukh Khan’s love interest in “Fan,” has now joined the cast of Anubhav Sinha’s next film, “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.” The film also stars Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Saurabh Shukla, Vinay Pathak, Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra. “I am super-excited to work with these powerhouse performers who have been on my wish-list of co-stars.” Pilgaonkar will also be seen in “Mirzapur,” a web show produced by Excel Entertainment.
Manisha Koirala back in Ronnie Screwvala’s “Lust Stories”
The first look of Manisha Koirala from her new project “Lust Stories” was launched last week. This is a combination of four short stories directed by Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibaker Banerjee. Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP will release it on Netflix. Banerjee has directed the actress in one of the short stories along with Jaideep Ahlawat. The plot of the short story starring Koirala is about three people – a couple and the husband’s best friend. The triangle unravels into an autopsy of relationships, lies, secrets, and truths that are used to deceive each other.
Athiya Shetty joins dad Suniel Shetty
Athiya Shetty, who has been doing commendable humanitarian work through an NGO that she runs along with her mother Mana Shetty, will now be seen with her father Suniel Shetty for a special video on the girl child's right to education. The actress had been waiting for a chance to work alongside her father long before her debut, and she finally got a chance to do so through this initiative.
The video addresses the issue of girl infanticide and education for girls, which made shooting for the video an emotional experience for the father-daughter duo. Said Athiya, “I am so glad that we got the opportunity to work together for such a noble cause.” Asked what she learned from her father, she said, “My father is disciplined and prepared before he faces the camera. I try to emulate his approach towards work. He has taught me that nothing worth having comes easy.”
Raakhee to return
Raakhee Gulzar, who mesmerized her fans through the 1970s and 1980s, returns in a Bengali-Hindi bilingual directed by veteran Bangla director Gautam Haldar. The veteran actress, known to have turned down numerous offers in recent years, revealed why she agreed to return to acting. “Normally I’d say no to any acting offer, no matter how tempting. But when the director told me that he was doing a screen adaptation of Moti Nandy’s classic novel ‘Bijolibalar Mukti,’ I agreed to make an exception.” The film touches on communal and caste issues and also on the rights and privileges of a 70-year-old Brahmin widow. The film was shot in Bengali as “Mukti,” but will be dubbed as “Nirvana” in Hindi.
‘Black Panther’ fame Winston Duke is a fan of Prabhas!
Hollywood fame Winston Duke who played M'Baku in Marvel’s “Black Panther” is a big fan of Prabhas and loves watching the “Bahubali” movies. Recently Duke took to his social media to share his love for Prabhas, touting him as the king and hailing him saying “Long live.” Duke shared pictures from the film as he watched it yet again. He said, “Watching one of my fav’s #Baahubali.”
