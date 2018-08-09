MUMBAI—Actress Manisha Koirala has penned her first book titled "The Book of Untold Stories."
Koirala on Aug. 8 took to Instagram, where she shared the look of her first book.
"Thank you Penguin India, Gurveen Chadha for encouraging me to tell stories. '...Untold Stories'. My first book. Hopefully, many would follow as I am loving the process," she said.
Manisha Koirala, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2012, will reportedly be authoring the book about the experience of surviving the illness.
On the acting front, she was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's "Sanju," based on actor Sanjay Dutt's life.
