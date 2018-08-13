MUMBAI—He is in his 30th year as an actor, having started out with “In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones,” a serial on television, a medium Manoj Bajpayee was a part of for the first five years of his career. In 1994, he began to do cinema with “Drohkaal,” a Govind Nihalani film, but it took him almost a decade to be widely recognized, with “Satya” (1998). It’s been twenty years since that film, but Bajpayee has barely got a bit more than a handful of hits – among them “Veer-Zaara,” “Raajneeti” and “Special 26,” besides its spinoff “Naam Shabana.”
In a field in which box-office fortunes decide which way careers go, Bajpayee has had over 90 percent flops, and in his own words, “is remembered, thought for and talked about for his flops rather than his hits!” He adds with a laugh, “In that sense, my existence is a miracle!”
Mainstream films, however, form a small part of his career, which is something he had decided on when he came to Mumbai! “I decided I would sit at home if I did not get the work I wanted,” he told India-West. “That is why there are periods in which you will see long gaps in my releases. A mainstream film is one in which every single frame and line is aimed at pleasing the audience. You don’t do much in it but follow the director. In offbeat films, which have formed the bulk of my work, everything is aimed at telling a story, without bothering about the business angle. And you go deep into your character.”
But Bajpayee did make exceptions, when he accepted mainstream movies for survival, though he noted that they were “few and far between.”
Some of the mainstream films, however, did interest him, and one such is the forthcoming action drama “Satyameva Jayate.” He quickly elucidated the reasons: “It’s a cat-and-mouse game between a killer and a cop, and is about individual perspectives and a clash of different principles. The emotions were superb, and John Abraham is a wonderful man, and I am very comfortable with him.”
Another such example was his early 2018 release, “Aiyaary.” Refusing to accept writer-director Neeraj Pandey’s explanation for its failure – its convoluted narration – Bajpayee said that it is Pandey taking responsibility for its failure. “We shifted the release date thrice, including Republic Day. Show me one big film that has had three date changes and has still worked!” he said. “People did not know when the film released! But my role in it was one of my best characters.”
Bajpayee admitted that he is in a happy space today as he has lots of offers. “I will go to whichever platform offers me a great role – cinema, web series, short films, television, even theater!” he said. “Today, I am getting so many good offers, and I am a greedy actor, so why should I let them go? I have sat without work for a long time! So what if I have to slog?”
Bajpayee is also upbeat about his film ‘Gali Guliyan,” which, he claims, has become a cult film with the honors it has been receiving worldwide at festivals, “Love Sonia,” which has also raked in a lot of accolades and honors, and his other films to come – his dream project “Bhonsle” and “Sonchiraiya.”
As he put it, “I love working with new and young filmmakers; a new filmmaker has nothing to lose,” he explained. “Usually, he also has a revolutionary idea, and for years, he has been sleeping with it. He does not think about anything else as he only wants to bring a change in cinema!”
Bajpayee also wants to leave behind 30 great films as legacy. “I think I have done about 10, but 20 are still to go!” he smiled.
