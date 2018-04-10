MUMBAI—It is not often that a film can boast of a simultaneous premiere at three prestigious International Film Festivals – Busan, Chicago and Mumbai’s MAMI, and go on to win the Grand Jury Award at the latter. Manoj Bajpayee’s Hindi psychological drama “Gali Guleiyan” directed by Los Angeles-based Dipesh Jain, did just that last year!
The film has traveled to more than 12 top International film festivals and won audience accolades and awards along the way. Now it is again poised for screenings at three major festivals back-to-back: it is the Opening Night Film to be screened Apr. 11 at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, the Atlanta Film Festival and competes at the prestigious 42nd Cleveland International Film Festival. All this serves as the perfect launch-pad for the film to release theatrically in India and worldwide May-end.
The film is about a man trapped within the walls and alleys of Old Delhi and his own mind, who attempts to break free to find a human connection. The main protagonist is played by Manoj Bajpayee, supported by an ensemble cast of Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi, and Shahana Goswami along with debutant child actor Om Singh. Shot entirely on locations, the film is directed by Los Angeles-based filmmaker and winner of Directors’ Guild of America Award, Dipesh Jain.
Many Oscar, Emmy and Grammy-winning/nominated artists have worked on the film that was completed at top Hollywood facilities like Fox Studios, Light Iron and Skywalker Sound. The post-production took place in Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco.
Talking about the film, Bajpayee said, “There is a lot one hopes for as an actor – sometimes a film gives that to you, sometimes it doesn’t! “Gali Guleiyan” is a film that I am reluctant to let go of as I have held it close to my heart for long. And now, seeing the audience response has made it more special not just for me but for everyone involved in the film. Kudos to our director Dipesh Jain! While looking forward to yet another round of International Film Festival screenings, I’m most excited for its release in India and worldwide in May.”
Jain added, “When Shuchi (my sister and producer) and I started this journey, we felt that it was a bold and risky story especially for a debut film. But it’s a story very close to our heart and takes you into the depths of human mind and emotions. In many ways, it is an ode to my growing-up years in the alleys of Old Delhi, and to my personal fears and a feeling of entrapment that I had experienced as a child. I have been extremely blessed to have an ensemble cast of brilliant actors, each of whom has breathed life into the characters they play.”
