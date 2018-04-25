MUMBAI—The Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan felicitated legends from the fields of music, drama, art and social work with the Dinanath Mangeshkar Awards at the Shri Shanmukhanand Hall Mumbai on April 24. Nitin Gadkari presided over the function. Pt. Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar, Adinath Mangeshkar, Avinash Prabhavalkar and Ravi Joshi played perfect hosts at the event.
This year, the Master Dinanath Mangeshkar award was conferred upon the sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, the Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Lifetime award to Asha Bhosle, the Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Special Award to Anupam Kher for his contribution to Indian theatre and cinema, to Shekhar Sen for his contribution to theatre and to Dhananjay Datar for his social entrepreneurship.
The Vagvilasini award was given to poet-lyricist Yogesh Gaur for Literature and the Shriram Gogate award to Rajiv Khandekar for Journalism; the Mohan Wagh Award to Theatre Production “Ananya” for Best Drama of the Year; the Asha Bhosle Award to Mery Behlihomji, Hon. Chairperson of The Central Society of Education for the Deaf for her social cause and contribution to the progress of the hearing-impaired for general public.
Ustad Amjad Ali Khan said, “For the musicians of India, and especially for me, the Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Award is the greatest and the most prestigious award of my life. The legendary Dinanath-ji gave the revered Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, Meena Mangeshkar and Srimant Hridayanath Mangeshkar to the music world. I feel very blessed and humbled with this honor.”
Bhosle stated. “This award is really special for me as it is in the name of my father, Shri Dinanath Mangeshkar. But more than that, I feel honored to receive this award as it has been conferred upon many stalwarts from the music industry, over the years. This year is my father 76th death anniversary and legends like Pandit Birju Maharaj, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and Ajay Chakraborty among others will be part of the celebrations. I feel blessed.”
Social entrepreneur Dhananjay Datar felt inspired. “I am extremely happy to be chosen to be a proud recipient of the prestigious Dinanath Mangeshkar Awards. The Mangeshkar family, in every way, has been giving Maharashtra the best of their best. Apart from entertaining the society with divine music, they have been active in social service and enrichment of our culture. Their noble philanthropic service has set a unique example for others to follow. It is a blessing for me to receive this award. Secondly, I am inspired and encouraged by Pandit Hridaynath-ji Mangeshkar, when I humbly started promoting Indian and especially Marathi culture in the Gulf countries. His words of appreciation boosted my spirit and enthusiasm to march forward in this direction.”
Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty said, “Dinanath-ji was a great performing musician and a trendsetter in Maharashtra. Raga music in Maharashtra was popular through Natya Sangeet, and he was a King in that periphery, his memory maintained by the legendary Lata-ji, Asha-ji, Usha-ji and Hridaynath-ji. I think it’s really a privilege for everyone to come and remember Deenanath-ji today and the kind of hard work that the family has put in to keep the tradition alive. I received the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratisthan Award four years ago, and this time, I will be performing alongside Birju Maharaj-ji. It is going to be an enthralling experience for me, and I am looking forward to the same.”
The Mangeshkar family has been celebrating their father’s death anniversary since the last 75 years. Earlier the celebrations used to be a private function till they made it public since 1988. “In memory of my father, whose monumental contributions as a singer, musician and stage artiste have been an inspiration to the people of Maharashtra and India, the Mangeshkar family organizes the Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Awards to honor legends. We are glad that we have the love and support of the masses,” said Pt. Hridaynath Mangeshkar.
The award ceremony was followed by a classical program, Swar Nritya Bhav Darshan, wherein Pt. Birju Maharaj and Saswati Sen delivered a Kathak performance and Pt. Ajoy Chakraborty sang thumris, with Anindo Chatterjee as the Tabla accompanist. The programme concluded with Pt. Ajoy Chakraborty's thumri rendition with Bhavmudra presentation by Pt. Birju Maharaj.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.