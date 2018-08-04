MUMBAI— Taapsee Pannu is well-known for taking up inspiring and compelling roles in her movies. On her birthday this year, Aug. 1, she gave her fans a unique gift with the launch of her App named, “Taapsee Pannu official App.”
The “Mulk” actress personally will interact with her fans and give them all a sneak peek into her glamorous yet real life and get to see various sides of the actress with first-hand content coming up straight from Pannu herself.
The App will have never-seen-before videos and photos of the actress’ life including a peek-a-boo into her upcoming films, her travel expeditions, her daily life and loves for various things and a lot more. Empowered by the freedom of her own platform, her fans will get to see the unfiltered and real Pannu and will also get to interact with her on a regular basis.
Commenting on the launch, Pannu said, “It wasn’t really on my to-do-list when Escapex approached me and asked if I will be interested in getting an App made for myself. I realized it’s probably an exclusive way of connecting with people who really wish to see the real me. I get this question many time about what kind of a person am I, so I thought this will be a nice way for people to connect with me as an individual. Looking forward to connecting with some genuine people and not fake accounts, unlike on social media.”
Shamik Talukder, chief business officer of Escapex, said, “We are very glad to enable the powerhouse actress, Taapsee to launch her official App. It’s even more special that the App launches on her birthday. We, through the use of technology, are enabling celebrities to move to their own platform and control engagement, reach, content and monetization of content and help monetize their brand through mobile-commerce. Fans of Taapsee will savor getting up close and personal with Taapsee on the App.”
