MUMBAI — Akarsh Khurana: the name seems to ring a bell. Yes, it can be confused with veteran writer (“Aashiqui,” “Baazigar,” “Krrish” et al) and actor (“Beta,” Sarfarosh”) Akash Khurana, who is Akarsh’s father! In fact, when Akarsh started out as a writer in films, the extra “r” was considered a typo!
Akarsh, however, is a multi-pronged personality and a double post-graduate in advertising and marketing, and films and television. He was in a corporate job for two years when his genetics (and environment) beckoned and he decided to become creative — across theater, films and now Web series. On the day his new film as director, “Karwaan,” starring Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan (Mammootty’s son) and Mithila Palkar in the leads, is hitting the screens (Aug. 3), his new production for theater will also open.
“I have been doing theater since 2000 — that’s my first love,” said Khurana. “In 2003, I began apprenticeship with my father’s writing partner Robin Bhatt, taking down notes for ‘Krrish.’ I also assisted Rakesh Roshan-sir on the film. With Robin-sir, I worked on many more films like ‘Krrish 3,’ ‘U Me Aur Hum’ and ‘Humshakals’ and others. I also acted in a few films and Web series — I have done the recent “Yeh Hai Family,”—which has been appreciated, but acting is something I like the least.”
For someone who hated going to shootings (“they can be terribly boring and dull!”), it was the environs even more than the genes that made Akarsh quit a mundane job and get into all these media. “My brother even went off to study forensic biology to Scotland. But four years down, he was back to become a writer and actor!” he said.
Akarsh has no intention of changing his lifestyle of juggling different work and media, which he admits is not a very healthy way of life! “I would be uncomfortable and feel unemployed if I did not do everything simultaneously—writing, directing and acting and taking on different media. I do not call it juggling at all!” he said.
A few months ago, Akarsh directed “High Jack,” which suffered from lack of promotions and screen time. “It was the second week of “Raazi,” which had already connected with the masses. There was another release, but we did not get good screens and time!” he said with a shrug.
This time, his film, “Karwaan,” is carrying a great buzz for multiple reasons: it is the first Hindi film of Mammootty’s son Dulquer Salmaan, a big name down South; its cast is headed by Irrfan Khan, who is a commanding presence and now has people waiting for his film due to his illness and being away from India, and YouTuber sensation Mithila Palkar, and it has made tremendous waves after the superb trailer.
However, this second release is also clashing with “Fanney Khan” and “Mulk.” “They decided to come in AFTER we had announced our release!” he shrugged. “With 52 Fridays and 200 releases, there is no choice!”
When I mentioned that there was a free Friday after “Race 3,” another after “Sanju,” and a third after “Dhadak,” he said, “The trade likes to keep a Friday free after biggies, because they feel that their business will pick up again at the second weekend. And that’s not untrue. A new release in such a case can be wiped off.”
How did the idea of “Karwaan” originate? “Bejoy Nambiar told us the bizarre and interesting idea of a man getting the wrong body in place of his mother when we were doing his “David” — ‘we’ meaning my friend Adhir Bhat and me, who had acted in that film. We fleshed it out and got Hussain Dalal to write the dialogues,” he said.
When producers Ronnie Screwvala and Priti Sinha came on board, the story idea got more ambitious. “Ronnie suggested Irrfan and said that at most he would turn down the film. We had not dreamt of him, but he agreed immediately after a narration,” Khurana smiled. “Shubh Shivdasani, our associate producer, suggested Dulquer’s name. We approached him, and he gave his nod after a week. I had watched only one film of his, “Charlie,” but after her suggestion I had watched more of them and found that he had a great range.”
Quite recently, Irrfan and his family watched the film in London and expressed their happiness through writer-actor Dalal, who had gone there. “Irrfan is looking good and was sounding good, and I hope he will be back soon,” said Khurana. “We finished shooting in October and he was in such high spirits throughout, that we were shocked by the news. He even saved us a day of shoot by insisting on trying that stunt you see on the poster about hanging on the car when we had got a duplicate for it! He got it right in the second take!”
Dulquer was another amazing experience, said the director, when we mention that he does not look like the quintessential South hero that Hindi films have known since Kamal Haasan. “He is very good at languages, and though we had someone for his accent, we did not need him. He worked on the language and in the case of a rare difficulty would come and ask us,” the director noted.
What does Khurana enjoy most among his activities? “Directing actors!” he said instantly. “And that remains the same across all the media—I directed an Alt Balaji serial called “Boygiri” as well. The technical side is exciting, but there are professionals to handle that. I had Avinash Arun with me in “Karwaan”— he has done “Killa” and “Masaan” and is a master of outdoor spaces. As ours is a road movie, people from Kerala are telling us that they have never seen Kerala looking more beautiful!”
Sync Sound is something that Akarsh again wanted and his sound designer, the National award-winning Anish John, managed the challenges. “I wanted to keep things as real as possible,” he said. “I wanted real locations, with all the background noise, as shooting with a green screen would look false. Like there is this sequence in which the road is reflected in Dulquer’s glasses—that is something the VFX people may not even think about!”
Khurana loves the “tremendous time” right now where everyone has a choice in choosing entertainment platforms. “Unique and good content will win the battle!” he stressed. “Things will become more inclusive. Films we dislike will make money, and so will films we love. That’s a positive change!”
