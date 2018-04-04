MUMBAI—Nidhhi Agerwal, who made her debut with the dance film, “Munna Michael,” took to Instagram to share a video of her dance moves. Agerwal, who occasionally keeps sharing insights into her life via social media shared a dance routine along with her teacher.
She posted, “avana oo na na.. half of my heart is in Havana oo na na.. 🦋 Dancing around with my teacher @dimplekotecha Inspired by @brinnnicolegooch.” The young actress looked smoking hot as she showcased her sizzling moves. Agerwal also treats her followers with her workout pictures and videos. She is a fitness freak and her perfectly toned body is a testimony of this.
Recently, the actress’ solo dance number “Shake Karaan” crossed 50 million views, while “Ding Dang” has crossed 250 million views on YouTube. Agerwal has her roots in Bangalore just like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma. She has one million followers now on Instagram.
