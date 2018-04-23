Inbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd. Presents “Nanu Ki Jaanu”
Produced by: Sajid Qureshi
Directed by: Faraz Haider
Written by: Manu Rishi Chadha
Music: Sajid-Wajid, Meet Bros., Jeet Gannguli, Babli Haque, Gunwant Sen, Meera Sarkar & Sachin Gupta
Starring: Abhay Deol, Patralekhaa, Brijendra Kala, Manu Rishi Chadha, Rajesh Sharma, Manoj Pahwa, Himani Shivpuri, Spandan Chaturvedi, Shefalii Rana, Gurmeet Singh, Sameer Siddiqui, Adithi Kalkunthe, Mahendra Shrivas, Ganesh Kumar, Chirag Sethi, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tarana Kaur, Reshma Khan, Sapna Choudhary and others
This is a film, reportedly inspired by one down South, where no one seems to know what they are doing or making, or why they are doing or making what they are doing and making!
Nanu (Abhay Deol) leads a gang of four who rent apartments and then make them their own by buying them at cut-rates through intimidation. His right hand is Dabbu (Manu Rishi Chadha). One day, Nanu takes a hit-and-run case to hospital, and the girl Siddhi (Patralekhaa) succumbs. Her rich father (Rajesh Sharma) is benumbed.
Strange things begin to happen in Nanu’s life since. He is just not interested in the foursome’s illegal activities. Worse, his house seems to have a resident spirit that can smash beer bottles, pull psychics up into the modern chimney, hang Dabbu upside down and so on. A ball bounces on its own comes out of a locked house, and a small girl lifts an injured elderly woman – among other things.
The tormented spirit, who has never attained salvation as her obsessed father has frozen her dead body in his ice factory, has fallen in love with her would-be savior and had, when alive, told her father that the moment she falls in love, she would leave him and go to her beloved’s house. Which is what she has done.
Believe it or not, this germ of a promising idea that could have made a poignantly humorous, very different and uplifting film in the mould of the 1990s Hollywood film “Ghost” is marauded and maimed beyond repair. Just 30 minutes into this 2 hour-plus excruciating waste of money and time, we subconsciously realize that it might be a painful journey. But it is much worse than the worst we can expect as a horror comedy. The climax is just hoot-worthy and a gigantic excrescence!
The writer, director and notably the background music director (Dhruv Dhalla) go on such a self-indulgent rampage that the only thing that literally prevented this critic from rushing out of the theatre was a slimmer-than-slim sliver of hope that something good will happen…at least in the climax. The songs, of course, match the intellectual and general level of this unbearable film. One redeeming feature: Spandan Chaturvedi as the young girl puts in a terrific turn, especially when she hammers a side-villain!
This is classic Abhay Deol tripe whenever he has gone solo – his lone good solo film was his debut movie “Socha Na Tha,” because it was affectionately designed by his uncle Dharmendra and cousin Sunny Deol as his career launch. Otherwise, the only films of his that I could sit through without flinching and fidgeting were those in which there was an ensemble cast of other talented leading men – “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” and “Happy Bhag Jayegi.”
Rating: ½*
