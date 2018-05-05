MUMBAI—Naseeruddin Shah set an example on the sets of his movie “Hope Aur Hum.” The veteran actor helped the little kid Virti Vaghani in delivering the lines of the film by teaching her some lessons he had learnt during his theater days.
Vaghani, who will be seen playing the role of Tanu, was facing difficulty in pronouncing a few words correctly. Director Sudip Bandyopadhyay elaborated on this: “Virti was a little scared, and the retakes made her all the more nervous. Naseer-sir came as a savior, he picked up a pencil and asked Tanu to place it between her lips and under her tongue and repeat those dialogues loudly for some time. Magic happened, and in one take all the lines came out perfectly.”
Those present on the set were caught off-guard by this trick, and Shah received a huge round of applause. Reacting to this, the actor said that it was an old trick that he used in theater. “Virti is so natural that she was unselfconsciously gabbling her lines, so I tried this ‘Henry Higgins’ trick! It worked for her, and that’s a credit to her, not to me.”
Said Vaghani, “Working with Naseeruddin Shah-sir was a great experience. I have never seen anyone being so helpful. He helped me improve my speech.” Vaghani also revealed how during the shoot, the senior actor gave her a book on Mathematics. She now wishes to work with him again and again.
Thumbnail Pictures Presents, in association with PVR Pictures, present “Hope Aur Hum” produced by Samira Bandyopadhyay. Sonali Kulkarni, Aamir Bashir, Naveen Kasturia and Kabir Sajid star in the film.
