Filmmaker Boney Kapoor (c), along with his daughters Janhvi and Khushi (r) Kapoor, receives the National Film Award from President Ram Nath Kovind on behalf of his wife and late actress Sridevi, during the 65th National Film Awards, held in New Delhi May 3, 2018. Also seen are Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. (Amlan Paliwal/IANS photo)