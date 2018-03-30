MUMBAI—Raveena Tandon (now Thadani) was the first to do away with the stigma of single parenthood when she adopted two daughters in 1995. Two decades after that, the supermom has been approached by a New York-based school called Film Connection to narrate the story of motherhood in a documentary based on her life, which shall outline the journey of raising two daughters by herself.
Always the one to be ahead of times, Tandon said, “Back then, the wave of feminism hadn’t hit India as strongly as it has today. Female infanticide was on the rise. No one wanted to adopt daughters.” Tandon, who apparently adopted the girls from a distant cousin who was encountering financial troubles, says, “The moment I set my eyes on my girls, it was love at first sight. My life has been a joyride ever since. My most cherished memories involve their childhood.”
When asked about the challenges of raising two children, the actress said that the teen years were a rough patch, but they have been her best friends after. She added, “Unfortunately, people say nasty things to you when you take such a step, even if your intentions are pure. I faced flak from people, who said that the move would ruin my career. However, it turned out to be for the better. My life would have never been as blissful without them as it is today.”
The actress, who started out in 1991 with “Patthar Ke Phool,” recently starred in “Maatr” (2017) and is at the forefront of several social causes. Married to distributor Anil Thadani, she is the daughter of ‘70s and early ‘80s veteran director Ravi Tandon. Her peak phase as an actress began in 1994 and lasted for many years, with her last hit being “Qayamat” in 2003.
