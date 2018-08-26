MUMBAI—As she began with two disasters, one of which had her in the pivotal role, Shraddha Kapoor knows the ball-game. Three hits followed in a row, one a super-hit, two hits that joined the 100-crore club, then came a flop that was a critical success, another hit, and four huge flops followed!
The actress now refuses to take hits or flops to heart and only wants to do better work. Luckily, even the trade and her fans are not bothered about her dismal track-record since 2016 and Kapoor is doing four films now, one of which, “Stree,” is due for release the coming Friday, Aug. 31.
India-West caught up with the lady at Hotel Novotel and got our questions in.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: What is your take on playing a spirit in “Stree?”
A: It’s exciting, and I am grateful I was offered the part. It’s a horror comedy, which is why I took it up. I would never have taken up a horror film because I am very scared of them today. But this is a new genre, and I was laughing throughout the narration.
Q: You say you are scared of horror films today. Why “today”?
A: I was very comfortable with them as a kid! I would love watching the “Zee Horror Show” and “X-Files.” In fact, we kids then had formed a “X-Files Club” and would create a mystery out of something and then investigate it! Like there is this empty bungalow below my house from that time till now! Today, I am so scared of darkness that I sleep with a small light on!
Q: Are you a believer in the occult?
A: I keep an open mind. We should respect things we do not know about in every way. Then there was this incident on the sets.
Q: Which one?
A: A light-man fell from a very tall height. He later said that he felt someone had pushed him!
Q: How was the experience of working with the team? Dinesh Vijan (producer) has stated that you have a great sense of humor!
A: Really? I don’t know, yaar! I guess it’s always the environment and the people with whom I am working. But my experience was very good. And it was a dream to be cast with Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj-ji (Tripathi). I could not take my eyes off them – they are so effortless, and I am such a huge fan of both. Besides, they are both so sweet, so sweet!
Q: How do you look back at your four flops, and the reason for them not doing well?
A: I think it is all in the hands of the audience, and I accept that. The only reason I can think of is that there is no connect with the audience. Once that happens, they just don’t want to watch the film! But let me also tell you that all my four hits were so big that these flops seem bigger in contrast! However, I am as proud of each of “Rock On 2,” “OK Jaanu,” “Half Girlfriend” and “Haseena Parkar” as I am of “Aashiqui 2,” “Ek Villain, “ ABCD 2” and “Baaghi.” I am working hard now at bettering myself.
Q: You have three films to come. Something about each of them, please?
A: “Batti Gul Meter Shuru” will release soon, and it is also a content-driven film like “Stree.” I have done some action for the Hindi-Telugu “Saaho” and almost managed to seriously injure my leg by stretching it so much. As for the Saina Nehwal biopic, my badminton training is on, and we will go on floors early next year. I have met Saina once and will do so again, hopefully. It’s been a physically challenging year.
Q: And what makes it all worthwhile?
A: My fans. Someone called out to me by name in Lisbon once! It was a fan from Morocco who had watched “Aashiqui 2” and knew me!
Q: How has your family reacted to the “Stree” trailer?
A: My father really liked it. And my brother Siddhant is always generous about everything.
Q: What are you going to do for Raksha Bandhan?
A: I don’t even know if I am in Mumbai! But we are very close, and I consider any day incomplete if I do not speak to or message Siddhant.
Q: What does he normally gift you?
A: His biggest gift is his companionship. And he is a very generous person even otherwise. He’s always giving me things!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.