MUMBAI—Having played several memorable characters in his prolific film journey in Hollywood as well, late veteran actor Om Puri will be seen in an interesting role in producer Lakshmi R. Iyer’s forthcoming historical drama, “Gandhi: The Conspiracy (Gandhi Hatya: Ek Saazish),” his last international film, directed by Algerian filmmaker Karim Traidia.
Having worked closely with the late veteran actor, Iyer recollected, “Om-sir was an actor par excellence and a great human being. Being an old-school actor, he read the script, liked the subject and agreed to be part of it in just two days. It was a blessing to work with him and a great learning experience.”
Though there have been several films focusing on the great leader, Iyer believes that her film reveals some little-known facts. She explained, “I love Gandhiji’s ideology of non-violence. His capability to create mass-awareness 68 years before Twitter and Facebook is also mind-boggling. The simple story that a fanatic came and shot Gandhi does not hold water. You have to dig deeper and understand the dynamics at play, and the movie promises to be a racy, action-packed account of historical events that led to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.”
“Gandhi: The Conspiracy (Gandhi Hatya: Ek Saazish)” is scheduled to release this year.
