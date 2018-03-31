MUMBAI—Over the years, Radhika Apte has taken to voicing her opinions on many sensitive subjects of importance, be it a take on-screen nudity or opening up about the casting couch or be creating awareness about menstrual hygiene. Apte always has an active voice on social issues relating to women empowerment.
Her thoughts even translate into her choice of cinema that has a strong message to deliver, be it “Manjhi: The Mountain Man,” “Parched” or “Pad Man.” In her last film, she played the character of his wife who inspired Arunachalam Muruganantham to make sanitary pads.
The actress has now expressed her happiness over the government’s initiative of providing low-cost sanitary napkins in rural areas. The scheme will provide sanitary pad packets for Rs 5 to girl students in district schools. Women in rural areas will be provided packs of sanitary pads for Rs 24 or Rs 29. The price of the pads has been kept low to ensure that more girls and women can avail of the same.
It is a life-empowering move for many women across the country. Apte commented, “As we know, menstrual hygiene is an issue women have been facing over the years. It’s great that the initiative to provide low-cost sanitary napkins has been undertaken – it is an empowering step for many women.”
