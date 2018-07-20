MUMBAI—Padma Bhushan poet and lyricist Gopaldas Saxena, known to the world as Neeraj, passed away July 19 in New Delhi at the age of 93. He had multiple infections and kidney failure after a head injury.
Quite simply put, he was the last of the giant legendary lyricists of Hindi cinema.
Neeraj was born in Etawah district, Uttar Pradesh on Jan. 4, 1924. He took on the pen name of Gopaldas Neeraj, which was soon shortened to just Neeraj. Active till the end outside films, he was a star at “kavi sammelans” for the longest time and was chancellor of Mangalayatan University, Aligarh, in Uttar Pradesh. He has written over 24 books in a career studded with honors, including a Doctorate in Literature from the Aligarh University and the Padma Bhushan (after the Padma Shri) in 2007.
One of the foremost Hindi poets of the 20th century, Neeraj began writing poetry from the age of 17. In 1960, a solo show called “Neeraj Geet Gunjan” was organized in Mumbai. R. Chandra, the producer of the hit “Barsaat Ki Raat,” approached Neeraj and said that he wanted six of his poems for his next film, “Nai Umar Ki Nai Fasal,” which was ultimately released in 1966. Later, Neeraj came to know that he had wanted just one poem he had written, the famous “Karavan Guzar Gaya Gubaar Dekhte Rahe” and had decided to take five more poems too to ensure that he got it!
The poem had become a national sensation after being broadcast on Radio Lucknow. Composer Roshan composed the Mohammed Rafi-rendered song that was chartbuster, even though the film failed at the box-office.
In the early 1960s, Neeraj began visiting Mumbai during summer holidays, because he was a professor of Hindi at the post-graduate level at the University of Aligarh. Among his early hits were songs like “Subah Na Aayi” (“Cha Cha Cha” / 1964) and “Tum Naacho Ras Barse” (“Sati Naari” / 1965), all original lyrics writtem for situations. His last song was heard in “Chargesheet” (2012), Navketan’s and Dev Anand’s last film.
When Anand requested Neeraj to write the lyrics of “Prem Pujari” (1970), S.D. Burman decided to test the new writer with a convoluted metre. Within 48 hours, after getting the situation, Neeraj penned the evergreen “Rangeela Re. Tere Man Mein Yoon Ranga Hai Mera Man.”
After this, Neeraj took two years’ leave from his post at the university to stay in Mumbai and write. After his leave was over and he went back, he was summoned again by Raj Kapoor and Vijay Anand. This time he resigned and moved to Mumbai for some years.
It was until the early ‘70s that he had his most fruitful phase as a lyricist, writing for Raj Kapoor’s “Mera Naam Joker” and “Kal Aaj Aur Kal,” Vijay Anand’s “Tere Mere Sapne” and “Chhupa Rustom,” Sunil Dutt’s “Reshma Aur Shera” and several other films.
He won the Filmfare award for “Kaal Ka Pahiya Ghoome Bhaiyya” from “Chanda Aur Bijli” (1969) and a nomination for “Bas Yehi Apradh Main” from “Pehchan” (1970).
His maximum rapport was with S.D. Burman (“Sharmeelee,” “Gambler” besideds Vijay Anand’s films and “Prem Pujari”) and Shankar-Jaikishan. (“Kanyadaan,” “Chanda Aur Bijli,” “Umang,” “Duniya,” “Patanga,” “Jahan Pyar Miley,” “Lal Patthar,” “Ek Nari Ek Brahmchari,” “Resham Ki Dori” and some other films) besides the Raj Kapoor films. S-J never gave him an entire film, but Neeraj wanted to hear their music as a last wish in the hospital.
Though a poet, Neeraj understood the differences between lyrics and poems, which explained his success as a songwriter. He considered lyricists bigger than poets as they showed their mettle with several commercial constraints and kept in mind trends as well as important peoples’ requirements and preferences.
However, while he accepted movies that came to him—with Usha Khanna, Hemant Kumar and Madan Mohan as well—he never tried to approach composers, not even S.D. Burman’s son R.D.Burman, who had taken off in a big way from 1970.
His songs were a flawless and fluid mix of Hindi with a skilled use of Urdu. “If you dexterously and musically incorporate even one lesser-known word in every song, it helps raise the people’s vocabulary, for the meaning is usually very clear within the context,” he explained to me, about using words like “Paati” for “patra” or letter, and “udgam” for the fount of a river. He even used his own name, the lesser-known word meaning the blue lotus, in the ‘antara’ of the famous “Sharmeelee” title-track, as “O neeraj naina aa zaraa.”
For Neeraj, poetry was a reflection of the universe in totality—with love, happiness, pain and duty. He told this writer, who met him in the late 1990s, “My poetry and lyrics are in Hindustani language – a mix of Hindi and Urdu because our society is a blend of Hindu and Muslim culture that cannot be segregated.”
After Jaikishan’ s and S.D. Burman’s deaths in 1971 and 1975 respectively, Neeraj’s career went into a sharp decline and he returned to his academics and poetry in Aligarh. After this, Neeraj wrote only sporadically for the movies. In the ’80s, he penned two songs for Raja Nawathe’s “Uddhaar”with music by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, a film that never released and starred Farouque Shaikh and Deepti Naval.
In the ’90s, he worked in “Fareb,” “Gunaah” and “Chaahat,” all films connected with Mahesh Bhatt. He was signed for Vijay Anand’s comeback film “Jaana Na Dil Se Door,” but the film never reached the theatres. The music directors were Jatin-Lalit, Rajesh Roshan, Anu Malik and Dilip Sen-Sameer Sen. Dev Anand kept in touch with him till the end, and Neeraj’s last film songs were heard in “Censor” (2001) and “Chargesheet” (2012).
On his death, Milind Prabhat, one of Neeraj’s sons, said, “It’s very difficult to rule for so long on kavi sammelans. His death has left a huge void in my life, but he will be remembered by everyone. It’s a loss for me, and also for society, the nation and the poet community.”
25 Other famous songs of Neeraj:
- Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe Vo Teri Yaad Men / Kanyadaan
- Phoolon Ke Rang Se Dil Ki Kalam Se / Prem Pujari
- Shokhiyon Me Ghola Jaye, Phoolon Ka Shabab / Prem Pujari
- Woh Ham Na The Woh Tum Na The / Cha Cha Cha
- Bas Yahi Apradh Main Har Baar / Pehchan (1970)
- Kehta Hai Joker Saara Zamana / Mera Naam Joker
- Dil Aaj Shaayar Hai, Gham Ek Nagamaa Hai / Gambler
- Mera Man Tera Pyaasa / Gambler
- Chudi Nahin Yeh Mera / Gambler
10. Ae Bhai, Zara Dekhke Chalo / Mera Naam Joker
11. Megha Chhaye Aadhi Raat / Sharmeelee
12. Khilte Hain Gul Yahan, Khilke Bikharne Ko / Sharmeelee
13. Aaj Madhosh Hua Jaaye Re / Sharmeelee
14. Kaise Kahen Hum / Sharmeelee
15. Aap Yahaan Aaye Kis Liye / Kal Aaj Aur Kal
16. Tik Tik Tik Tik Chalti Jaaye Ghadi / Kal Aaj Aur Kal
17. Aaj Ki Raat Badi Shokh Badi Natkhat Hai / Nai Umar Ki Nai Fasal
18. Dekhti Hi Raho Aaj Darpan Na Tum / Nai Umar Ki Nai Fasal
19. He Maine Kasam Li / Tere Mere Sapne
20. Jeevan Ki Bagiya Mehkegi / Tere Mere Sapne
21. Mera Antar Ek Mandir Hai Tera / Tere Mere Sapne
22. Jaise Radha Ne Mala Japi Shyam Ki / Tere Mere Sapne
23. Jhoom Ke Gaa Yoon / Patanga
24. Re Man Sur Men Gaa / Lal Patthar
25. Sooni Sooni Saans Ke Sitar Par / Lal Patthar
