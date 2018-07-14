MUMBAI— The Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has objected to the title of Sunny Leone’s biopic, “Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone,” as they feel that a person who does not follow the teachings of Sikh Gurus should not use the name “Kaur” as it could hurt Sikh sentiments.
When contacted for his reaction to the objection, Aditya Datt, who has directed the biopic, said, “I completely respect the Sikh community. I am a Punjabi myself, but it’s surprising that in today’s modern day and age there is an objection to using one’s own family name, which is one’s birthright! And for what? The series is based on truth and facts related to Sunny’s life, including her family and early life. How does one change the truth? And why?”
“Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone,” is an unique biopic as it stars Leone herself, and traces her struggle and her journey from a girl-next-door to a celebrity. The series is slated to premiere on Zee5 on Jul. 16.
