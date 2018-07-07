MUMBAI— After watching “Sanju,” the actor’s best friend Paresh Ghelani aka Kamlesh Kapasi (in the film) took to social media to post a heartfelt message.
Kamlesh Kapasi, the character of Sanjay Dutt’s best friend in the film, is based on the actor’s close friend Ghelani. Ghelani took to social media posting an emotional message after watching the film.
Reminiscing the highs and lows shared by the two, Ghelani was overwhelmed as the world shares their story. Thanking the film and Dutt, he asked the “Tiger” to keep roaring in his post. He said, “its been many years of staying away from the social media, I finally give-in to embrace it. As I begin, here to you my brother @duttsanjay a note that I have been writing in my head and heart for a very long time, and now here it is all in the open.”
While Dutt’s life, time and again made headlines, a lot of the unbelievable aspects of the actor’s life remained untold. The film had promised to bring to the forefront the unabashed details of the actor’s life unfiltered, highlighting aspects like drugs, women, relationship with parents and friends, and inner conflicts.
The film is already a big hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.