MUMBAI—Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who is coming back on the big screen with her film "Bhaiaji Superhit" after a long break, on Aug. 7 unveiled the look of her character from the film.
Zinta took to Instagram to share her look: "Hey folks, guess what? It's Sapna Dubey on the big screen with 'Bhaiaji Superhit' hitting on October 19 in cinemas near you."
Excited about her comeback, she said: "PZ is back."
The 43-year-old actress is seen holding a revolver in the poster, suggesting that she is playing a role of a rowdy's wife.
Directed by Neerraj Pathak, the action-comedy film also stars actors Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Ameesha Patel and Mukul Dev.
The "Dil Se.." actress got married to American businessman Gene Goodenough in 2016.
