MUMBAI— Salman Khan is now venturing into producing a web thriller series that will reportedly star Jaaved Jafferi and Manisha Koirala in the leads. Koirala has done Netflix’s “Lust Stories,” but for Jafferi, it is his web debut.
Kajol’s “Helicopter Eela,” produced by Ajay Devgn, will have Anu Malik, Shaan, Ila Arun and Baba Sehgal in guest appearances. Reportedly, director Pradeep Sarkar has made their sequence a reunion of musicians and shot it without a rehearsal.
The buzz that Hrithik Roshan and Susanne Khan are remarrying has been dismissed by those close to their families.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui wants to junk his smoking habit and has also hit the gym for fitness. His wife Aaliya, seen of late in a glam mode, is also fitness-conscious and has been a state-level athlete in Madhya Pradesh when young.But she does not believe in the gym.
Karan Johar has reportedly finalized the “Dostana” (2008) sequel finally, but it may not involve either the director, Tarun Mansukhani, actors John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan or heroine Priyanka Chopra!
TV artiste Kritika Kamra is reportedly gearing up for a big-screen debut with a rom-com directed by Nitin Kakkar, which is a remake of the National award-winning Telugu film “Pelli Choopulu” (2016). It stars Jackky Bhagnani in the lead and is titled “Mitron.”
Priyanka Chopra’s and Chris Pratt’s “Cowboy Ninja Viking” has been indefinitely delayed by the studio Universal Pictures. Are the two “Bharat”’s (India and Salman Khan) having the last laugh?
After “Jaane Yu…Ya Jaane Na,” in which they played quirky comic characters in cameos, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan repeat a similar act in “Loveratri.” Buzz is they have roped in as a lucky charm for Aayush Sharma, just as they proved to be for Imran Khan in the older film!
After a career lull with continuous flops, Sidharth Malhotra has reportedly decided to leave his current talent management company – the one that handles all of Karan Johar’s actors. We wish this talented guy good luck.
Buzz is that John Abraham avoided promoting “Satyameva Jayate” on Salman Khan’s “Dus Ka Dum” because of their old cold vibes and preferred the same channel’s “Indian Idol 10.”
Sonu Sood is reportedly being tutored now for more than a month (!) in Marathi as he plays antagonist to Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s cop flick “Simmba.”
Priyanka Chopra reportedly was filmed slipping a ring off her finger before exiting into the lounge of New Delhi airport. To repeat a clichéd pun: did she fail to do it in the ‘Nick’ of time?
Buzz is that John Abraham will be doing “Sarfarosh 2” with John Matthew Matthan, who has finally got a credible script for its sequel.
Arbaaz Khan has found new love, seemingly like elder brother Salman Khan, in a foreigner named Georgia Adrani, and his son Arhaan and sister-in-law Amrita Arora seem quite comfortable with her.
After Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani in the earlier parts, Tiger Shroff might romance a new girl in “Baaghi 3.”
It is said that Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan have been offered three scripts by “Filmistaan” director Nitin Kakkar, one of which, a light father-daughter comedy, might be taken up by them.
Nora Fatehi, whose re-creation “Dilbar” from “Satyameva Jayate” has made big waves, is opening a performing arts school in Mumbai that will teach – among other forms – belly dancing and Hip-Hop.
V. Vijayendra Prasad has reportedly two scripts ready for his director son S.S. Rajamouli, and the latter will have to choose between a period war drama and a modern-day thriller.
The buzz goes that Boney Kapoor may revive the “No Entry” sequel with a young cast led by son Arjun Kapoor.
Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol have reportedly finally buried the hatchet, and the latter will play the title role in the former’s period action drama called “Pateh Singh.”
After rumors of a liaison with mentor Aamir Khan, it is now being whispered that Fatima Sana Shaikh is getting close actually to Aparashakti Khurrana, who also co-starred in “Dangal.”
The late icon Madhubala’s sister Madhur Bhushan plans to make a tell-all biopic on her sister without offending the people concerned. Among them are Dilip Kumar, with whom she had an affair, and her late husband, Kishore Kumar.
Buzz is that Bhumi Pednekar will replace Kriti Sanon, who has walked out of Tushar Hiranandani’s sports drama, “Womaniya” produced by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.
Ekta Kapoor is supervising the scripting of the “Ek Villain” sequel, which will reportedly reprise only Sidharth Malhotra from the original team.
