MUMBAI—National award-winning filmmaker Shonali Bose writes and directs the as-yet-untitled film based on an inspiring true story starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the leads. The new film has begun its first schedule in Mumbai Aug. 7.
The film, based on an moving true life-story, to be filmed across Mumbai, Delhi, London and the Andamans. The dialogues are by National award-winning writer Juhi Chaturvedi, and the music will be scored by Pritam.
Shonali Bose shared, “This is a film that is extremely close to my heart, and I am glad to have such a stellar team on board. This is a dream star-cast, and I have found the best, most supportive producers in Ronnie and Sid. I am looking forward to a great journey ahead and hoping to give our audiences a truly memorable cinematic experience.”
For Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, this is their sixth time with Chopra after collaborating on films including “Fashion,” “Kaminey” and “Barfi!” Let us also not forget that Chopra preferred to retain this film and quit “Bharat.”
Siddharth Roy Kapur said, “It is exciting to begin Roy Kapur Films’ first production with a story as special as this one and to collaborate on it with RSVP and Ronnie, who has been a mentor throughout my career. We are also happy to take forward our long and successful association with Priyanka, and to have her production house Purple Pebble Pictures as a co-producing partner on the film.”
He added, “I’ve always admired Farhan as an actor, and I am thrilled that he is playing a part that is tailormade for him. It is also great to have the immensely talented Zaira on board, after collaborating with her on her first film, ‘Dangal.’ I am sure that Shonali’s unique vision will be brought to life beautifully by Priyanka, Farhan and Zaira. We look forward to bringing the movie to audiences in the first half of 2019!”
Ronnie Screwvala added, “Strong scripts based on true-life stories are rare and then having the perfect team is rarer. This is going to be a very special movie and having Shonali, PC, Farhan and Zaira together; I can’t wait for 2019 to see it come alive.”
Chopra, who will be back on screen with Akhtar, three years after “ Dil Dhadakne Do” commented, “I look forward to diving into this film. It’s very special to me. As soon I read it, I knew I had to be a part of telling this story, so I’m wearing two hats on this one – as actor and as co-producer. In both aspects, I am equally excited to work with the amazing team of actors and technicians we have on board. Shonali is a formidable filmmaker, and I can’t wait to see this story unfold in her expertise. I’m looking forward to working with Farhan, Ronnie and Sid again. All in all, it’s a great homecoming.”
Wasim added, “I am thrilled to be a part of this film. I immediately fell in love with the story when Sid and Shonali narrated it to me. It is a character that touched my heart, and I am honored to be playing this role. I am looking forward to working with Farhan and Priyanka.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.