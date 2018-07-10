Actress Priyanka Chopra is the ‘hottest woman on the planet,’ according to Maxim India.
For the fifth year in a row, the magazine has named the “Quantico” star on its ‘Hot 100’ list.
In the caption introducing their cover featuring Chopra, Maxim India writes that she has “the talent, she’s got the brains and she’s definitely got the looks – is it any surprise that after millions of fans showed their support, @priyankachopra is back to top the 2018 Maxim India Hot 100 list and grace the cover for a record-breaking fifth time? Welcome back, PC.”
Dressed in an all-white bodysuit that’s covered in a sheer pantsuit and a messy bun to go with it, Chopra looks smoking hot.
In a prelude to their cover story, Maxim India adds: “She’s more than the Indian abroad, more than our girl in Hollywood, more than one of India’s biggest stars. Who is she? Find out in our Special Hot 100 issue.”
The 34-year-old has been in the headlines lately because of her blossoming romance with singer Nick Jonas. The two were recently spotted celebrating the Fourth of July in New York, with Jonas’ family.
While her ABC thriller, “Quantico,” is in its last season, she is getting ready to reunite with Salman Khan in “Bharat,” a collaboration fans are anxiously waiting for.
