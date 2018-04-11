NEW DELHI—Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra on Apr. 11 said that she was a very spiritual person, but stressed spirituality was a different personal experience for different individuals.
At the release of the book "Corporate Yogi" authored by Arvind Lal – the owner and promoter of Dr. Lal Pathlabs – and published by Harper Collins, Priyanka Chopra recalling her days at her guru's ashram revealed that she and the author were disciples of the same guru who stressed on love, compassion and truth above all things.
The book release was followed by a panel discussion with the author and noted writer Gurcharan Das, moderated by renowned cricket commentator Dr. Narottam Puri.
Citing the example of the latest gang rape allegedly by an MLA and his aides and the custodial death of the victim's father, Lal said that such in indents showed "something is wrong with our society and it needs to be cured."
He said such behavior can be curbed if people become spiritual.
While Das contended that the spiritual pursuits did not stop one from chasing worldly dreams and earn money and that it was wrong to think that capitalism was bad while all things religious were good, Lal said that spirituality made him a more tolerant, compassionate, loving and hardworking in his work environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.