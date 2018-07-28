LONDON—As buzz has been created about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' engagement, it is also reportedly said that the couple had visited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their house last week, where the actress introduced her boyfriend to her friend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
The "Quantico" star and the "Chains" singer, enjoyed some time at the royal couple's house here, the same week Jonas proposed to Chopra, reports usmagazine.com.
Chopra and Markle share a good bond for a quite long time and have seen spending quality time together many times.
News of the couple's engagement broke out on July 27 by US media and also, the tweet of Bollywood director Ali Abbas Zafar about Chopra’s exit from his film "Bharat" hinted at the actress' engagement.
Over the last several weeks, Priyanka Chopra and 25-year-old Jonas have been spotted on several dates, including a dinner date in New York City and a " Beauty and the Beast" Live in Concert show in Los Angeles.
