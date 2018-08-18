MUMBAI—Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, following months of speculation, on Aug. 18 solemnized their relationship with a traditional Indian 'roka' ceremony. The actress says she is "taken" with her "heart and soul" by the American singer, who has introduced her to the world as the "future Mrs Jonas."
"Taken... With all my heart and soul," Chopra posted on Instagram with an intimate photograph following their pre-wedding Punjabi ritual at her residence here.
Jonas posted the same photograph in which the couple looks much in love, and wrote: "Future Mrs Jonas. My heart. My love."
Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 25, looked every bit 'desi' in traditional Indian wear for the ceremony, which was attended by their close family members and friends. Jonas’ parents – mother Denise and father Kevin Jonas Sr – who flew down from the US with their son for the occasion on Aug. 16 – also dressed in Indian wear for the celebrations.
Designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, whose sunshine yellow creation made Priyanka Chopra glow with joy, posted on Instagram: "Priyanka Chopra is heavenly in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture at her roka ceremony. Here's wishing the beautiful couple every joy."
She wore a chikankari sherwani. "The color is as auspicious as the embroidery is intricate to celebrate this sacred and romantic occasion," the designers said in a statement.
Nick Jonas wore a pristine white kurta churidar as he performed the 'puja.'
It was a Ganpati Puja, said Kamal Kumar Mishra and Pradip Kumar Trivedi, the two priests who took care of the 'roka' proceedings.
Nick Jonas performed all the rituals here as per 'Sanatam Dharam,' the priests added.
Photographs from the occasion made a splash on social media.
In one of the first image that did the rounds, Jonas was seen cozying up to Chopra, who is seen holding on to him, as they stand against a green background with a logo that read 'NP' – merged together to denote the amalgamation of the first letter of both their names.
While there was a buzz that Jonas proposed to Priyanka Chopra on her 36th birthday on July 18, news had followed that he got a Tiffany & Co. store in London shut down to purchase an engagement ring for his lady love.
Chopra had been making efforts to hide the sparkler, but in the photograph that she has shared from the 'roka,' the rock takes the limelight.
The ceremony was attended by the actress’ cousin Parineeti Chopra, as well as celebrities like Arpita Khan Sharma, Mushtaq Sheikh and Srishti Behl Arya.
Well-known names from Bollywood and Hollywood also sent in good wishes in abundance for the couple. Gigi Hadid, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Ileana D'Cruz, Preity Zinta and Laura Brown are some of those who wished them a happily ever after.
Priyanka Chopra is a former Miss World, who established her space in the Hindi film industry with a slew of impressive projects like "Fashion," "Mary Kom," "Barfi!", "Bajirao Mastani" and "7 Khoon Maaf". She forayed into the international showbiz world with a singing career, and eventually landed the lead role in American TV show "Quantico."
It gave her a launchpad that pushed her presence in the global entertainment universe. She made her Hollywood debut with "Baywatch," followed by "A Kid Like Jake." She will also be seen in "Isn't It Romantic?"
She is also an active philanthropist.
Nick Jonas is a popular singer and has also acted in "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," as well as done TV shows like "Hannah Montana," "Camp Rock" and "Scream Queens."
The two have been creating a buzz since a joint appearance at the Met Gala red carpet in 2017, leaving everyone wondering whether they were dating.
At the Met Gala, Chopra had just laughed off a romance with Jonas, insisting they simply shared an agent and were friends. She had also said they went to the Met Gala together as they were both wearing ensembles by Ralph Lauren.
In December last year, Jonas, while promoting "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," had expressed a desire to visit India.
"I've never been (to India), but I'm dying to go, and I have now heard from Priyanka, my new friend, a lot about it," Jonas had told IANS in a statement.
And who knew, when the friendship turned into love for the couple.
