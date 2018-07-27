MUMBAI—Priyanka Chopra announced on July 26 that she would no longer be doing Salman Khan’s home production “Bharat.” The actor and his family are upset because she was the one who had (reportedly) approached Khan and his director Ali Abbas Zafar herself at a time when they had almost finalized Katrina Kaif.
In his tweet announcing her exit, director Ali Abbas Zafar has broadly hinted that Chopra exited his film to get married to Nick Jonas. He says, “Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special, she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her … Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life.”
However, it is surmised that this marital alibi as a “whitewashing job.” Buzz is that the director is making it sound like an amicable parting, which it is not. The theory is that if she were really getting married, she would have planned it for after “Bharat” as it would not be suitable with her plan to make a Hindi film comeback.
The matter has been reportedly under discussion for more than a couple of weeks, and rumors suggest that Khan has already spoken to Kaif about it on the US concert tour. Deepika Padukone has been reportedly approached too, as she has have never acted with Khan despite both being Numero Unos. But then, Padukone too has matrimonial plans.
As yet, there is no official press release from Chopra, who has never hid her relationship with Jonas and even got him to India to meet all her close friends and family. Being what she is, she has bonded effortlessly with his family back in the States too.
Meanwhile, Chopra is prepping for Shonali Bose’s “The Sky Is Pink” with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Now, THAT’s a small film!! Reports suggest that Chopra is unwilling to quit this film as she has a more substantial role and when the film’s dates had to be rescheduled because Abhishek Bachchan quit the film and was finally replaced by Akhtar, Chopra saw a clash with dates for “Bharat” and did not want them to suffer!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.