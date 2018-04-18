MUMBAI—Priyanka Chopra has signed her comeback film in India after the 2016 “Jai GangaaJal,” after which she went to Hollywood to do three seasons of the show “Quantico” on television and also her film “Baywatch.”
Her comeback choice is scintillatingly selected – she will be reuniting with her “Gunday” writer-director Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan (after “Mujhe Shaadi Karogi,” “Salaam-E-Ishq” and “God Tussi Great Ho”) in this story that traverses many decades. She stated that she has learned a lot while working with both Zafar and Khan.
Zafar has stated the obvious that we also feel – that Chopra will bring to the table her international status along with her purely desi flavor. It is a crucial role in the film, and she will be shoulder-to-shoulder with Khan, who has five get-ups and looks in this film, which is adapted from the Korean movie “Ode To My Father.”
Chopra is also looking forward to working with Alvira and Atul Agnihotri, who are producing the movie, along with T-Series and Bhushan Kumar. Zafar told the media, “My film ‘Bharat’ is rooted in India and its culture despite it spanning over 70 years and set across various countries of the world. Priyanka is the biggest Indian artiste internationally, and she is a perfect fit for the film. Priyanka brings in outstanding acting as well as incredible international appeal to make the scale of the film bigger and even more global.”
While Chopra instantly agreed to do the film after a narration in New York, Zafar feels that she is the perfect choice for this mature and subtle role of a catalyst to the story.
“Bharat” has started its prep in London, after which it will move to Spain, Poland, Portugal, and Malta.
Chopra is still active abroad, wrapping up “Quantico”’s third season in Ireland. The trailer of her second Hollywood film, “A Kid Like Jake” is also out. And people have not really forgotten her last few sterling turns in “Mary Kom,” “Dil Dhadakne Do,” “Bajirao Mastani” and “Jai GangaaJal.”
