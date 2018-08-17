MUMBAI—Actress Priyanka Chopra welcomed her American singer beau Nick Jonas and his parents, fuelling rumors that they will be reportedly formalizing their relationship with an engagement party.
Jonas, dressed in an all-black attire with a gold chain, stepped out of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here late on Aug. 16 night, flanked by his parents – mother Denise and father Kevin Jonas Sr – and a security entourage as the paparazzi welcomed him with loud cheers of "Welcome to India, Nick."
Chopra is reportedly going to host a party on Saturday when her family members, including her mother Madhu and brother Siddharth, will meet Jonas’ kin.
As they made their exit, the Nick Jonas patriarch had a big Tiffany & Co. bag in his hand. Tiffany is the jeweler that closed down its London store for Jonas to buy an engagement ring for Chopra, according to people.com.
According to international media reports, the two got engaged over Chopra’s birthday last month. However, the former Miss World has been making strides to keep the rock hidden. Nevertheless, a photograph shared on actress Raveena Tandon's Instagram page has kept the buzz going about the ring, which as per The Hollywood Reporter, could be a five-carat diamond with a quality that could cost around $300,000.
This is Nick's second visit to India in the last two months. He had last come in June when he met Priyanka Chopra's mother and some extended family members, including cousin and actress Parineeti Chopra, when they went to Goa for a sojourn.
Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 25, had also attended the engagement party of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son together.
The actress, who became popular in American showbiz with a lead role in "Quantico," has been creating a buzz with her appearances with Jonas since last year.
It was a joint appearance at the Met Gala red carpet last year which made everyone wonder whether they were dating.
At the Met Gala, Priyanka Chopra had just laughed off a romance with Jonas, insisting they simply shared an agent and were friends. She had also said they went to the Met Gala together as they were both wearing ensembles by Ralph Lauren.
Then they were seen walking arm in arm at Jonas' cousin's wedding in New Jersey, apart from being seen roaming around on a boat with friends over America's Memorial Day and Priyanka Chopra was also photographed cuddling up to him in a group photograph while they attended a Dodgers baseball game in New York together in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.