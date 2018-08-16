MUMBAI— Vibri Media, producer of 83 and NTR Biopic to Produce Jayalalitha Biopic in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.
The life story of one of the most charismatic female politicians of India will come alive through a film bankrolled by Vibri Media.
The producers plan to launch the movie on Jayalalitha’s birthday, Feb. 24. The first look of the film will be released on the same day.
Award-winning Kollywood filmmaker, Vijay, of Madrasapattinam fame, will be directing the film. Director Vijay is overseeing the pre-production work of the film based on the vision shared by Producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri.
We haven’t finalized on the cast yet. The film will feature prominent faces from Bollywood and South.
The coming year promises to be a big one for Vibri Media, a media company based in Hyderabad that has produced numerous TV shows in the last 10 years, and is also Producing 83 World Cup film in Hindi directed by Kabir Khan with Ranveer Singh playing Kapil Dev, and NTR Biopic directed by Krish with Balakrishna as NTR. These biopics along with Jayalalitha’s biopic, are scheduled to release in 2019.
