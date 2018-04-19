MUMBAI — Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan will be felicitated with a Lifetime Achievement honor at the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Awards for his contribution as a producer, director, screenwriter, editor and actor in Hindi films.
Parul Sud, vice president of Glocal Thinkers, the event’s organizers, said: “It’s an honor to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Rakesh Roshan for his prodigious work to film industry. His recently produced movie ‘Kaabil’ is such an inspiration to the youth.”
He said the DadaSaheb Trust was the only award property which also celebrated and recognized technicians behind the scenes.
Ashfaque Khopekar, president of Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Awards, said: “We are planning to conduct a seminar and other social activities to promote and support Indian film culture.”
“I am trying to provide more benefits like pension and medical facilities to our technicians, workers and artistes.”
The awards ceremony will take place April 29 at Chitrakoot Ground here.
