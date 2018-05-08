MUMBAI—Ranbir Kapoor delivered his first success with Yash Raj Films’ “Bachna Ae Haseeno” (2008) and garnered critical acclaim for his performance in “Rocket Singh: Salesman of The Year” (2009). After nine long years, YRF and Ranbir are set to collaborate again for a desi, mega-action, masala entertainer titled “Shamshera. “The film is part of YRF’s 3-movie deal with Karan Malhotra, who directed the blockbuster “Agneepath.”
Malhotra had directed Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor in this film and also is son of producer Ravi Malhotra. The late filmmaker had made all his four films with the senior Kapoor, including the hits “Khel Khel Mein” and “Jhoota Kahin Ka” in the 1970s with Ranbir’s parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh.
Talking about the movie, Ranbir Kapoor said in a media release, “‘Shamshera’ is exactly the film I was looking for. While growing up watching Hindi commercial cinema, I had an image of what a film hero should be doing. ‘Shamshera’ allows me to do everything that I had imagined and it’s a very exciting project for me. Karan is going to take me completely out of my comfort zone, and I’m looking forward to this challenge.”
This high-octane adventure is set in the heartland of India and is set to go on the floors end-2018. It will wrap by mid-2019.
An interesting sidelight here: directors who have started out with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions banner are now working with Yash Raj Films. After Siddharth P. Malhotra (“Hichki”) we have Karan Malhotra now. And unconfirmed buzz says that a third director might be on the way. Wonder why.
