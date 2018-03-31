MUMBAI—She was as effusive as in the film: Rani Mukerji rightly stole the show with her easy smile and rooted charm and floored old friends among scribes as well as the newer reporters at the success celebration of “Hichki” held at YRF Studios. Also present were most of the kids from the cast, producer Maneesh Sharma, director and co-writer Siddharth P. Malhotra and writer Anckur Chaudhry.
This reporter pointed out to Mukerji that she tended to especially excel in movies where there was no romantic hero opposite her, like in her debut film “Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat” (1996) where the male was an anti-hero, “Black,” “Mardaani” and now “Hichki.” Mukerji laughed. She freely lavished compliments on the team, especially the kids who she said were so well-prepared on sets, and also felt glad that the director would relieve her before lunch so that daughter Adira would not miss her.
“When we began shooting, she was 14 months old and did not understand anything,” she said. “Now she knows that her mother goes to work, and she only dislikes the make-up with which I return and tells me to remove it! This is in common with her father (Aditya Chopra) as she shares the same DNA! He too hates me in make-up at home!”
Director Malhotra said that Sharma had given him the entire technical team. When he had pitched the idea to Chopra, he was busy with “Befikre” and passed him on to Sharma. Sharma heard the idea and suggested that the story (based on an autobiographical novel by Brad Cohen) be tweaked to a female protagonist. That took some more time. He also congratulated the team that had prepped the kids and revealed that they had been chosen from thousands of children, who were just observed and filmed rather than formally auditioned to narrow the selection down.
The kids were also present and introduced themselves, also revealing their thoughts and feelings on stage. It also helped that Benjamin Yangal and Kalaivanan Kannan, who played a rapper and a beatboxer, were also the same in real life. Many had never faced the camera before, and all of them expressed gratitude and happiness to “Rani ma’am” and “Siddharth-sir.” Yangal even did a spontaneous rap to the word “Hichki” with Kannan providing the drumbeats!
