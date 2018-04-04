MUMBAI—A hit is a hit is a hit. Rani Mukerji aka Naina Mathur, the idealistic teacher of “Hichki” has always had a fan following among kids, and this has been heightened by her role in her newest (one can call it) home production.
Mukerji visited KidZania, an Indoor Global Theme Park at R-City Mall in Mumbai Apr. 4 for a Meet & Greet with winners of the Camlin-“Hichki” contest.
The contest, “My Hichki Moment,” was something wherein the participants had to talk about an experience or a difficult situation that they overcame in life with #MyHichkiMoment in the form of a sketch or a video. It concluded on the Facebook page of Kokuyo Camlin, leading manufacturers of art materials.
This contest saw active participation and some interesting stories of students overcoming their hurdles and proving themselves. Mukerji gave away Kokuyo Camlins gift hampers to five social media contest winners as well. After the felicitation, Mukerji answered some questions by some budding journalist kids at KidZania!
Along with the social media contest, there were other contests held too, one at Camlin Arts & Crafts Studio at KidZania wherein kids made greeting cards and wrote few beautiful thoughts about their teachers and colored them. Also, at the Camlin Painting Studio, the kids painted the new KidZania logo.
KidZania is an interactive city made for children from the ages of 1 to 14 years that combines inspiration, fun and learning through realistic role-play, making it one of the fastest growing global learning and entertainment brands in the world. Kids can independently explore a scaled indoor city of over 7,000 square meters with more than 100 exciting careers that they can try.
