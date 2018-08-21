MUMBAI—Rani Mukerji-starrer "Hichki" will release in Kazakhstan with a Russian voiceover on Sept. 20.
It will be screened across 15 screens in Kazakhstan, and according to the makers, it is the biggest release for a Hindi feature film in the nation since 2015.
Rani Mukerji won hearts as well as box office glory with her convincing and spirited performance as a teacher who deals with Tourette Syndrome in the movie earlier this year. Since then, the film has been winning laurels not just on home turf but also at various foreign film galas.
Mukerji finds it amazing that films can cross over to different cultures and languages because of its universal story.
"Hichki is a reflection of society, a reflection of how we all have weaknesses and we need to overcome them to make the world a better place.
"It talks about every person's determination, focus, and positive spirit to win over obstacles. I'm happy that its core message is resonating with audiences across the globe. I am proud of the film and grateful that people are enjoying it," she said in a statement.
The movie will release in Russia on Sept. 6 before releasing in Kazakhstan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.