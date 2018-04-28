MUMBAI—Ranveer Singh visited Glacier 3000 in Switzerland for an unforgettable and unique experience. The actor showed off snowy vistas as he went live sharing his high- level experience on Instagram while walking across the 107 meter-long and 3000-meter high altitude bridge.
The Peak Walk is the only suspension bridge in the world that connects two peaks, and Singh took his fans from one end of it to the other, tempting them with stunning views of the Alps.
Here’s to the new tourism ambassador of Switzerland!
