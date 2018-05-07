MUMBAI—The hugely-anticipated trailer of “Deadpool 2” in Hindi in the voice of none other than Ranveer Singh, is out. The film releases on May 18.
“Deadpool 2” is the next blockbuster from Marvel after their ongoing global blockbuster, “Avengers: Infinity War,” which seems set for crossing the Rs. 200 crore nett benchmark for the first time for a Hollywood film in India.
When a super soldier arrives on a murderous mission, Deadpool is forced to think about friendship, family and what it really means to be a hero – all while kicking 50 shades of ass. Because, sometimes, to do the right thing, you need to fight dirty.
The Fox Star presentation has been granted an ‘Adults Only’ certificate, as the Hindi version retains the irreverent humor of the original, which has cuss words in abundance, The producers also feel that Singh’s sense of humor also matches the protagonist here, for whom he is doing the Hindi voiceovers.
Watch the trailer here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.