MUMBAI — Ranveer Singh was approached for the Hindi voice-over of Ryan Reynolds in the title role in the dubbed Hindi version of David Leitch’s Hollywood film, “Deadpool” sequel.
The actor would have loved taking it up, but had to nix the offer as he is busy with Zoya Akhtar’s “Gully Boy” in which he plays a rapper. According to a source close to the development of the Hollywood movie, scheduled for release this year, “Singh is the Deadpool of India going by his mannerisms and quirks and the makers wanted to tap his star power to give ‘Deadpool’ — a character with urban appeal — a wider reach and affinity in local Hindi-speaking territories.”
Singh is shooting every night and could not fit in this anti-hero after his stupendous turn as Khilji in the recent “Padmaavat.” The audiences missed another chance to admire Singh, whose stature has grown in leagues after his latest Hindi release.
Among GenY Hindi stars, Varun Dhawan had lent his voice to the dubbed Hindi version of “Captain America: Civil War,” Priyanka Chopra to “Jungle Book” and Tiger Shroff to “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”
