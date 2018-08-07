NEW DELHI—Ranveer Singh, in his pursuit of an illustrious filmography, says he finds the craft of acting limitless and keeps the learning going.
With just eight years in Bollywood, 13 films into his credit and three more movies like "Gully Boy," "Simmba" and "'83" in his kitty, Singh, who is endorsing the eyewear brand Carrera, is touted as one of Bollywood's A-list star.
Asked what has driven his story in Hindi filmdom and career, Ranveer Singh told IANS over an e-mail interview from Mumbai: "It is pure passion for what I do. I am genuinely passionate about the craft of acting, and the more I perform, the more I realize that there are no limits to this craft and to how much I can learn.
"So the more work I do, I realize that there is very little that I know and that the possibilities are endless. I also have an aim, or you could call it as an ambition, goal or a desire to have at the end of my career an illustrious body of work and illustrious filmography – the one I can be proud of, and I'm continuously working towards that.
"I'm trying to get better with every part, every character."
Ranveer Singh, who was lauded for portraying a negative character Alauddin Khilji in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus "Padmaavat," tries to keep a variety in his roles.
"I'm trying to do same things differently and constantly in exploration of myself trying to explore my repertoire. And, yes, I'm in love with acting, and I'm in love with Hindi films. It's the same love that is driving me," he said.
