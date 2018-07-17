MUMBAI— Katrina Kaif has much reason to celebrate: after the blockbuster success of “Tiger Zinda Hai,” the star readies for her upcoming releases “Thugs of Hindostan” and “Zero,” completing her second round with the three Khans.
The actress, whose performance was well-received at the highly successful US and Canadian leg of the “Da-Bangg Reloaded” Tour, took a short holiday to celebrate her 36th birthday Jul. 16 with her family. She then resumed shooting for “Zero” July 18.
Kaif celebrated her birthday quietly, with her family in hometown London. She started her day by going to the beach with her sisters and then cut a cake in a low-key family celebration. Her mother shared the picture on the ‘Net and wrote a sweet message for her – “Happy birthday dear Katrina. May you receive all the love and kindness that you give to others.”
In a interview, she stated that she was content with the way her year has shaped up and is looking forward to doing interesting work. Also, she confessed she is single and that she is taking her time to fall in love again.
On her birthday, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media, unveiling the actress’ first look from “Zero.” Sharing the first look along with a note, Khan said, “There are so many lovely pictures of her, but this one speaks to me beyond my friends beauty....hope u all also give it love.”
Khan also shared a note that read, “We know she is beautiful. We know she has our hearts fluttering. She has loved like she has never been hurt. She dances like nobody’s watching her. She has lived like it’s heaven on earth.
But all us actors wait for the moment when we can sink our teeth into a character deeper than beauty and its trappings. Here’s my friend on her birthday braving to enthrall us in a new avatar.
You may ask ‘Why so serious..? Hmmm...
Aapka pata nahi, mujhe toh gusse mein yeh aur bhi haseen lagti hai...
Happy Birthday my brave and beautiful Katrina...
Love, Shah Rukh”
Director Aanand L Rai also tweeted sharing, “Hail the queen!!!! A queen that transformed into a king this time!!! Wish you a very happy birthday Katrina and thanks for making #zero possible!”
