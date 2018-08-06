MUMBAI—The Anil D. Ambani-owned Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and director Meghna Gulzar have signed up to produce a series on the life and case files of the highly regarded top cop, former Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, Rakesh Maria.
The series will be based on his experiences and various case files of his accomplished career. Maria, an IPS officer, cleared his Civil Service Examination from the 1981 batch. As Deputy Commissioner Police (Traffic) in 1993, he cracked the Bombay serial blasts case, and later moved to DCP (Crime) and then Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) of the Mumbai Police. Maria also solved the 2003 Gateway of India and Zaveri Bazaar twin blasts cases.
He was also given the responsibility of investigating the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008 and interrogated Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist captured alive. Maria commented, “It is exciting to re-live the journey, especially when piloted by a brilliant and sensitive director like Meghna Gulzar, and a production house of the caliber of Reliance. But more than the nostalgia, it’s also a valuable opportunity to place before the people the extraordinary work of the Mumbai Police when facing tough challenges and working against all odds.”
Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, vice-chairman, Reliance Entertainment, said, “We are delighted to partner with one of the most distinguished law enforcement officers of our times, Rakesh Maria, to present the courageous accomplishments of his career, and the unacknowledged contributions of thousands of members of the Mumbai Police, safeguarding the security of our city 24/7/365.”
Talking about the announcement, Meghna Gulzar said, “Mr. Rakesh Maria’s life-experiences and his prolific career in law-enforcement are a powerful lens to explore the chronology of crime and terror in our society as a city and as a country and geographical region. The potential of this content is limitless, and that is supremely exciting for me. The collaboration with Reliance Entertainment’s Phantom Films and Madhu Mantena – both synonymous with cutting-edge narratives and vision – is a first I’m looking forward to greatly.”
This year, Phantom has already had a successful web series, “Sacred Games,” behind them, while Meghna’s “Raazi” is among the most successful films of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.