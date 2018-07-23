MUMBAI — Biopics are getting bigger, and Richa Chadha joined the league of the slate when she bagged the role of Shakeela Khan in the film based on the life of South Indian cinema’s legendary name.
Chadha is all geared up to play the popular adult film star. Best known for her adult films, Khan became a rage overnight after her first mainstream film “Playgirls,” in which she acted alongside Silk Smitha, whose dramatized biopic we have already seen in the 2011 super-hit, “The Dirty Picture.”
One of the most popular names in South even today, Khan has a story that makes for a compelling celluloid tale. She rose to stardom after Silk Smitha, grabbing every producer and director’s attention in the Southern film industries and also becoming the first female actor in Malayalam cinema to gain such popularity when it was a largely male-dominated business.
Chadha, who is known for her bold choices, was the first choice for the filmmakers of the Shakeela Khan biopic to play the titular role. She recently met Khan in Bangalore for the first time for an official meet-and-greet session. Both the real and reel Shakeela spent a great deal of time together and had a great time bonding with each other. Khan shared anecdotes from her early days and her long career, giving the actress the details she would need to play the part to perfection.
Chadha said, “Growing up in Delhi meant that I wasn’t aware of the sensation that was Shakeela. But I remember a leading magazine did a cover story on her. I was intrigued by her story, by this heroine who looked so different from everyone else, was doing what she did and yet had confidence and dignity! Shakeela is an unlikely protagonist. She has courageously opened up about her life—flaws and all. Her life sounds like a very dramatic screenplay, so our director thought why not turn it into one? I am excited because it’s my first biopic.”
The film is being currently shot in Thirthahalli, a small village in Karnataka. Directed by Indrajit Lankesh, it is slated for release in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.